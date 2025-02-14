The Fynoderee Distillery has been awarded gold medals in the World Whiskies Awards 2025 in two categories - ‘New Make and Young Spirit’ and ‘Maturing Malt’.
The Ramsey distillery was also category winner in both classes.
As category winners in the ‘Rest of World region’, the distillery now goes forward to compete with the category winners from Ireland, Scotland and America for the title of ‘World’s Best’.
Co-founder and head distiller, Paul Kerruish said: ‘The quality and taste of a distillery’s new make spirit and maturing malt is a benchmark for predicting the quality and taste of the finished whiskey.
‘We are blown away with this set of incredible results. It’s a great coup and a confidence boost for our fabulous Fynoderee team in Ramsey.
‘As with everything we do at Fynoderee, our dogged dedication to the pursuit of excellence has put us in good stead for creating what we can now predict with growing confidence will be an exceptional Isle of Man Single Malt Whiskey.
‘The island has blessed us with “supreme quality” raw ingredients, a unique terroir, clean maritime atmosphere and pure water.
‘Combine this with our quality-driven techniques in fermentation and distilling developed in-house and it shows that the alchemy of the Isle of Man and Fynoderee is working.’
The award-winning spirits are not for sale, with almost every precious drop being kept for aging within a range of oak casks.
The only way to taste the New Make Spirit is by joining the Fynoderee Whiskey Founders Club. Members receive a 10cl bottle of the “New Make” spirit as part of a range of membership benefits that include receiving a bottle of the very first release of ‘Fynoderee Isle of Man Single Malt Whiskey - Founders Edition’, in 2026.