Mike Browne won Friday lunchtime’s shortened Historic Senior Classic TT by only 0.268 seconds from Adam Mclean.
The Irishman brought home the Peter Lodge Racing Norton 500 just ahead of his rival on the Royal Enfield after two laps round the Mountain Course in damp conditions.
Brown admitted he rolled off ahead of the final blast over the Mountain Course after misreading a pit board at the Gooseneck: ‘I thought it said “P1 +10” but I realise now it read “0”!
‘I’m made up for the team - they’ve come a long way [New Zealand] and the machine was faultless.’
Mclean was nearly a minute ahead of third-place Dean Harrison, the Laxey resident finishing five seconds ahead of Ian Lougher on corrected time on the Craven Classic Racing/Ted Woof Matchless G50.
Baz Furber was fifth, Michael Sweeney sixth, Ramsey’s Conor Cummins seventh and Santon’s Mikey Evans eighth.
John McGuinness MBE was the early leader on the Team Winfield Paton BIC 500 but pulled in at the end of first lap with a rear-wheel puncture.
Laxey’s Joey Yeardsley, last year’s winner Shaun Anderson and Sulby’s Dan Sayle were also among the retirements as only 20 machines finished.
