Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a weather alert for wintry showers overnight.
The alert - which means ‘be aware’ - is in place from 9pm on Saturday evening until 11am on Sunday.
There is already a yellow warning in place for severe gales which comes into force from 3am on Sunday until 11pm the same day. Gusts of up to 65mph are expected in some places with the strongest winds late morning and late afternoon.
On issuing the latest alert for wintry weather, the Met Office said: ‘Occasional showers tonight will turn wintry, especially on the hills.
‘Slight accumulations of hail or snow are possible, mainly above about 1000 feet, with road surface temperatures on the highest roads also falling close to zero and giving a risk of ice. Any accumulations lower down will be temporary.’