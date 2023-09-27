The Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport has issued a yellow weather warning for severe gales when Storm Agnes hits the island later today.
The strong southeast wind will soon increase to gale force in the afternoon before veering to the south or southwest and increasing to severe gale force in the evening. Mean speed of 40-50mph with gusts widely of up to 55-65mph, with isolated 70mph in the most exposed spots.
There is a risk of fallen trees and branches causing some disruption to travel especially as the trees are in full leaf. In addition, there will be potential disruption to sea and air travel as well as a possibility of minor structural damage to buildings.
This warning is under constant review and may be upgraded to AMBER on this morning.
Today's Steam Packet schedule has been hit by the bad weather.
The forecast:
Cloudy to start today as rain arrives late this morning, with the risk of some heavier bursts at times, clearing to scattered showers this evening.
The fresh to moderate southeast wind will soon increase to strong, reaching gale force this afternoon with the risk of reaching severe gale force in the evening, before the wind veers to the southwest and eases somewhat overnight into tomorrow. Maximum temperature of 17°C.
Sunny intervals at first tomorrow, soon turning cloudy before a band of rain approaches from the northwest in the evening, clearing overnight. Still feeling rather breezy with a strong south or southwesterly and temperatures reaching up to 16°C.
Outlook
Fine and dry throughout Friday as the moderate westerly wind falls light later in the afternoon before backing to the southwest overnight. Top temperature of 16°C.
Sunrise: 7:12am
Sunset: 7:06pm