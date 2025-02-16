The Met Office at Ronaldsway has issued another yellow weather warning - this time for snow and ice.
With cold air continuing to affect the island, road surface temperatures could fall close to or slightly below freezing tonight.
This could lead to ice on any untreated surfaces. The areas most at risk are higher ground above around 800ft, said Met Office forecaster Kirsty Pendlebury.
There is also an increasing chance that rain will fall as sleet or snow over higher ground this evening and overnight, again mainly above around 800ft.
The Met Office says that although accumulations are expected to be small, this will further enhance the risk of ice.
Its yellow warning will be in place from 6pm tonight (Sunday) until midday on Monday.
An earlier yellow weather warning was issued for coastal overtopping during high tide earlier this afternoon.
In an update issued at 5pm, the Met Office said: ‘This evening and tonight will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will fall as sleet or snow over higher ground, leading to a risk of ice.
‘A fresh to strong south-easterly wind with minimum temperature around 2°C but freezing over the hills.
‘Outbreaks of rain are still possible at first tomorrow, still falling as sleet or snow over higher ground with a continuing risk of ice, but gradually the rain will peter out, leaving the afternoon mostly dry but staying cloudy.
‘Top temperature around 6°C but feeling bitterly cold in the strong south-easterly wind.’