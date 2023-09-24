A yellow weather warning has been issued for gale force winds.
Forecasters are expecting gusts of up to 55 mph winds across the island which could bring down branches and trees.
The weather warning is in place between 5pm and 10pm this evening.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for gale force winds.
Forecasters are expecting gusts of up to 55 mph winds across the island which could bring down branches and trees.
The weather warning is in place between 5pm and 10pm this evening.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |