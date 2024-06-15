The Ronaldsway Meteorological Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunder today.
Expected conditions included showers over the island this morning, and the risk of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon.
The Met Office stated that these should be ‘fairly infrequent’ and will ‘clear the area for this evening’.
The warning has been issued between 9:45am and 5pm today.
Yellow weather warnings are traditionally issued for the risk of bad weather affecting activities, with a further risk of travel delays, minor damage or temporary disruption.
Isle of Man Today has received reports of thunder and heavy rain in the north and west of the island this morning, as well as hail storms that lasted approximately ten minutes.