The Department of Infrastructure is to resurface York Road between its junctions with Woodbourne Road and Ballaquayle Road next month.
The Department has said it is also going to replace and upgrade equipment on the pedestrian crossing on that section of the road.
Collectively these works will require a road closure, and through traffic will not be allowed.
Improvement works are due to commence on or about Monday, July 24 and are anticipated to be completed before Friday, August 25.
A DoI statement said: 'These works have been deliberately scheduled to fall during the summer school holidays to avoid conflict with school buses and mitigate the overall impact of this road closure.
'Pedestrian and emergency services access will be maintained at all times, but the pedestrian crossing will be out of use.
'Opportunities for residential parking on the road during the works period will be limited. The availability and locations for this will change as the scheme progresses, and is subject to operational constraints.'
In order to facilitate the diversion of service buses, parking on Withington Road will be suspended for the duration of the works. The area affected will be between the junctions with Woodbourne Road and Ballakermeen Road and will be marked by no waiting cones.