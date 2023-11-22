Okell's festive ale St Nick will be unveiled at the Prospect Hotel tomorrow night (Thursday), with customers attending the event treated to a complimentary pint or two.
The initial kegs will be transported to the Douglas pub by the Isle of Man Young Farmers aboard one of their festive tractors arrive around 7.30pm.
Ollie Neale, the managing director of Okell's, said: 'On the night when Douglas town's festive lights are switched on, St Nick beer becomes the beacon heralding the start of the festive season. We look forward to enjoying a beer with customers who want to join us at the Prospect.'
Contributions will be welcomed for the Young Farmers' charities; Hospice Isle of Man and Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.