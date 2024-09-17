In the middle of the island, a remarkable young resident in leading by example in the fight against litter.
Torin Samuels, a five-year-old student at Peel Clothworkers’ School, has become a local hero in Crosby with his dedicated efforts to keep the Marown Memorial Playing Fields and its surrounding areas clean.
Despite his age, Torin has taken on a task typically reserved for much older volunteers.
While many of his peers are focused on playing games and watching TV, Torin is busy rolling up his sleeves and using his litter picker to address environmental issues in his community.
Many Marown residents have praised Torin’s commitment to maintaining a clean environment, showcasing a level of dedication often seen in much older individuals.
Armed with a litter picker and an impressive sense of responsibility, Torin has made a significant impact in Crosby.
And his efforts have not gone unnoticed either, with local organisations and the parish commissioners praising his initative.
The Marown Memorial Playing Fields, an independent charity with a committee of volunteers that look after all the facilities at Old Church Road, took to social media to express their gratitude.
The organisation said: ‘Torin you are amazing, we are beyond grateful and hope you will be one of the first visitors to our brand new play park when it opens.'
Marown Parish Commissioners also extended their appreciation, noting, ‘This young lad needs a huge thank you from us all!
‘What a fine example of someone who cares about where he lives. Thank you, Torin.’
Torin’s mission is far from over.
He’s determined to ‘save the world by cleaning up a ton of rubbish’ and has pledged to continue his efforts throughout the winter.
You can expect to see him diligently working to keep Crosby clean and litter-free during the colder months.