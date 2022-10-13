Young Farmers’ tractor run dates
Subscribe newsletter
It’s never too soon to start thinking about Christmas and the Isle of Man Young Farmers have announced the dates for this year’s Christmas tractor runs.
The popular runs have become a highlight in the pre-Christmas calendar.
As well as lighting up the island and delighting onlookers all along the route, the tractor runs also raise money for local charities.
Last year’s runs, which featured 66 tractors decorated with festive lights, raised more than £14,500 for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Isle of Man and Reach IOM.
The leading tractor is traditionally driven by the current president of Isle of Man Young Farmers but last year Will Duggan missed the first run as he was unavoidably detained by a more important event: his wife, Robyn, was giving birth to twins. Will was, though, back on his tractor to lead of the second run the following night.
This year it all kicks off when the Young Farmers make an appearance at Douglas late night shopping on Thursday, December 1.
Then the first of the tractor runs takes place the following night, Friday, December 2, following a route around the south of the island.
And, on Saturday December 3, the tractors set off again, this time on their longer route right around the island.
Look out on the Isle of Man Young Farmers Facebook page for updates and route maps.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |