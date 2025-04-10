A committee of young islanders will question politicians and policy experts on how the Isle of Man can better support lifelong learning and development.
The newly formed Youth Select Committee, made up of seven young people aged 15 to 24, is investigating what opportunities are available for young people after they leave school, particularly those aged 16 to 25.
Chaired by Riona Zaman, the group is examining government policy and looking into why the island continues to struggle to retain young adults.
The initiative is part of a wider effort to explore priorities highlighted in Our Island Plan, including education and social success. The committee meets monthly in the Legislative Buildings and will report its findings in due course.
More information is available at tynwald.org.im.