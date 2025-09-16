At 26, Hospice Isle of Man nurse Caitlin Barlow has been recognised with a Gef 30 Under 30 Community Impact Award, supported by Top Care Nursing Agency.
The accolade caps a rapid rise for the Band 6 Nurse Practitioner, whose work in specialist palliative care has drawn praise from colleagues and families alike.
Run by Isle of Man Today’s sister site Gef.im, Gef 30 Under 30 is an annual programme that spotlights young people aged 30 and under on the island who are making a measurable difference in their fields.
The Community Impact Award highlights nominees whose work improves the lives of others and strengthens local services. For Caitlin, the recognition reflects both clinical skill and consistent, patient-centred care.
‘I feel blessed for the opportunities Hospice has given me to do a job I love, make a real difference, and work alongside an incredibly supportive and dedicated team,’ she said.
Caitlin joined Hospice in 2021 as a Band 5 nurse on the Inpatient Unit, building specialist palliative care skills and the resilience required in one of the most emotionally demanding areas of healthcare.
She progressed to Band 6 after demonstrating the ability to manage complex cases with maturity and compassion, often leading teams of up to ten staff while supporting patients and their families through the most difficult moments.
Her trajectory challenges a dated perception that palliative care is a space reserved for older, long-serving practitioners.
She is among a cohort of younger clinicians showing that the field is dynamic, highly skilled and focused on quality of life at every stage.
The approach, she says, begins with curiosity and humility. ‘If I had to say what my greatest talent is, it would be my willingness to learn,’ she said. ‘I never stop asking questions or trying to improve. I always want to do better for the people I care for.’
While she excelled on the ward, Caitlin found her long-term fit in community work.
Now part of the Clinical Nurse Specialist team, she provides symptom management, emotional support and holistic care in patients’ homes, nursing and residential facilities, and at Noble’s Hospital.
A typical day can involve four or more visits, detailed assessments and medication reviews, and close collaboration with GPs, district nurses, pharmacists and other professionals.
By addressing problems early, the team helps prevent avoidable hospital admissions and supports patients to remain where they feel most comfortable.
‘One of the biggest hurdles of working in healthcare is the emotional toll it can take,’ she said.
‘It asks a lot of you. But being part of such a compassionate and supportive team makes all the difference, and despite the challenges, it is an incredibly rewarding role.’
Caitlin is now working towards Band 7 Clinical Nurse Specialist status and completing a non-medical prescribing course, which will allow her to take on more responsibility in managing symptoms and treatment plans.
The award, she says, is shared with colleagues and the wider Hospice community that has supported her growth.