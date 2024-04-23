In the year the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is celebrating its 200th anniversary, there’s to be an organised trek to the historic Tower of Refuge next month.
May’s guided walk, organised by Douglas City Centre management in partnership with Tower Insurance, is extra fitting given that Douglas resident Sir William Hilary was not only the man behind the construction of the tower, but also founded the lifesaving charity.
Built on Conister Rock in Douglas in 1832, it was designed as a shelter for the crews of vessels which were wrecked on the nearby reef, the idea of Sir William, a one-time member of the Douglas lifeboat crew.
The landmark Tower in Douglas Bay can only be reached on foot during certain tidal conditions and this year’s walk will be held on Thursday, May 9.
Since it was first introduced in 2012, thousands of locals and visitors have taken part in the guided tour which raises funds for the RNLI.
Douglas city centre manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘It is enormously fitting that the walk to a monument, which plays a key part in the history of the RNLI, is taking place in 2024 as the charity celebrates its 200th anniversary – all this in the city where the organisation was formed.
‘I would like to thank Emmet, Richard and all of the team at the aptly named Tower Insurance for their appreciated and continued support, along with the backing of the Isle of Man Coastguard, led by Kev Scott, for keeping us safe on the night for which we are extremely grateful.
‘And, of course, congratulations to the RNLI on reaching a wonderful milestone.’
Tower Insurance managing director, Emmet McQuillan, added: ‘Tower Insurance has been sponsoring this event for more than a decade now and the popularity has only increased in that time.
‘For residents and visitors to get the chance to walk to one of the island’s most iconic structures always has wide appeal and is enjoyable.
‘Two hundred years after the organisation was formed, we look forward to seeing as many people as possible and supporting the tireless work of the RNLI.’
Those interested in taking part are encouraged to head to Douglas beach via the steps at the Bottleneck car park between 6.15pm and 6.30pm.
Organisers are encouraging walkers to wear suitable footwear.
Those taking part are also welcome to bring dogs along as long as they are kept on a lead and any mess is cleared up.