Charity supporters could see their name flying above the Isle of Man for a good cause under a new fundraising campaign.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), which operates across the North East, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and the Isle of Man, has launched its ‘Written in the Sky’ initiative, giving people the chance to have a name displayed on the underside of one of its helicopters.
Supporters who donate £100 or more can submit their own name or that of a loved one to be featured, with each contributor receiving a certificate and thank you letter.
The campaign forms part of Operation SOS, the charity’s appeal to raise £2.5 million for a third helicopter.
GNAAS currently operates two aircraft but says increasing maintenance demands and parts shortages have made it more difficult to keep both in service.
Chief pilot Phil Lambert said the situation leaves the charity vulnerable.
‘With only two helicopters, we live on a knife-edge,’ he said.
‘If one is in maintenance and the other develops a fault, we’re grounded and that means we can’t answer a 999 call by helicopter.’
The charity is planning to invest in three new Airbus H145 D2 helicopters, having already secured deposits for two of them.
It says returning to a three-aircraft fleet would help ensure crews can continue responding even when one helicopter is out of action.
As part of the campaign launch, supporters who choose to add a name will also have the option to buy a limited-edition commemorative coin for £10.
At the time of writing, the charity had raised around 26 per cent of its overall target, with more than £500,000 donated in the first three months of Operation SOS.
Chief executive Joe Garcia said the response so far had been ‘an incredible achievement’ and showed the generosity of supporters.