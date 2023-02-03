We are shining a light on lesser known charities in the island. This time we speak to Isle of Man Youth Motor Project.
Who are you / What do you do?
Since 1999, the IoM Youth Motor Project has been working with young people of the island.
The youth workers present educating and mentoring activities for 11- to 19-year-olds.
From basic mechanics courses and workshop projects, to local and foreign excursions and expeditions, and sessions for schools and clubs, we have worked with hundreds of young people.
Why did you form?
Originally set up to address concerns over road safety issues and vehicle crimes, the project has developed over the years, adapting to changing times and attitudes.
We host supervised vehicle use sessions, road safety lectures, motorcycle rebuilding and servicing, positive mental health focused mentoring and counselling, music lessons, youth band practices, warm space gatherings, and advice evenings for young people.
The project still flourishes and is accessible for all the island’s young people.
What has been your biggest achievement?
In pre-pandemic times, the project had a relationship with another (now closed) island-based charity that worked in Cambodia providing schools and teachers for impoverished village children.
For more than 10 years the project’s workers organised annual expeditions for island-based young people to experience life-changing work in these schools and the different cultures of some of the countries of Asia.
There were also many trips to events in the UK for the project’s students and members.
The project has also worked with offenders and in rehabilitation, as well as vulnerable young adults in mental health settings.
Whilst we still offer a basic mechanic course and a workshop where vehicle engineering projects are done, there are opportunities for music diversion sessions where young people can learn an instrument, or play in a band, or just ‘jam’ with mates.
There is availability for individual or group discussions and counselling, and also a place for young people to just ‘hang out’.
Having helped many individuals into employment, further education and also to positively adjust to their personal lives and situations, we have the experience to support our young and vulnerable people through our continued commitment to improving the island’s communities.
How can people get involved?
The charity’s workers provide day sessions for schools, and other organisations who work with young people, and they provide voluntary attendance evenings and weekend sessions where young people can show up after signing up at one of our open nights.
It’s supported in its work by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Youth Service, grants from the Manx Lottery Trust, and other resources are provided by The Gough Ritchie Charitable Trust.
Donations have also contributed to the successful outcomes for the members and students of the IoM Youth Motor Project.
The next round of open nights for the mechanics courses and for the music sessions, or to sign up to access the charity’s resources will be taking place in February 2023.
Where can people find you and donate?