Zurich supports 41 charities

Zurich on the Isle of Man have chosen 41 charities to donate cheques to as part of its annual charity grant award scheme.

The four that topped the staff poll, which is to determine how much money is given to each charity, received a total of £25,000.

Hospice Isle of Man was granted £9,500; Macmillan Cancer Support received £6,000; and Parkinson’s Disease Society Isle of Man, and Graih (a charity that helps homeless people) were each granted £4,750.

The other 37 charities will also receive funding, with 25 of them given £100 grants and 12 will be given funds from monthly collections organised by Zurich’s Charity Committee.

