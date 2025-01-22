80 years ago this week, Wren Kathleen Oates was having a quiet but pleasant time on the Castletown base. So, there were no real complaints from her – she was realising that she could be a lot worse off. An ex-colleague from Liverpool wrote, bored to tears at an isolated outpost, Aultbea in Scotland, where all leave had been suspended and even trips to the next village not allowed, and the main form of recreation was snowball fights. She also told of her brother, a soldier who was having far too much dangerous activity for his liking: from being someone who hated being indoors before the war, he now dreamed of an armchair and a good book. It was also clear from Kathleen’s comments, that she was well aware of the bombing raids on London and the south of England – the V1 and even deadlier V2 rockets.