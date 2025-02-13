In the end, with every image being marked out of 20, Andrew said that the final result had been very close indeed but, after totting up the scores, first place overall went to the Isle of Man Photographic Society, with a total of 525 marks (out of a possible maximum of 600), second place to the Southern club with a highly commendable total of 510 marks and a close third to the Western with a total of 509 marks.