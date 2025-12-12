I’d popped in before for a pint and, on that occasion, had a very enjoyable Norseman.
Mondays in Manx pubs can often be quiet affairs, saved only by the odd darts team, yet The Garrison still had a healthy number of people in enjoying drinks.
Food service, however, was calmer.
In fact, when we were shown to our table we were the only diners. That said, the service never felt sparse or half-hearted.
Quite the opposite: our waitress offered the sort of personal, unhurried attention that’s increasingly rare. It set a lovely tone for the meal.
In the spirit of the season, I ordered a starter, something I don’t always do midweek (my waistline would tell you otherwise).
But Christmas and breaded brie go hand in hand in my eyes, and seeing it listed on the specials board meant it felt almost rude not to.
It arrived quickly (I’d barely had a sip of my pint) and immediately justified the choice.
Golden on the outside, molten on the inside, with a cranberry sauce that cut through the richness, exactly what you want from festive brie.
For the main course I’d already eyed up several contenders online earlier in the day, the lasagne came strongly recommended by a colleague, and I was dangerously close to ordering the Fynoderee spiced rum glazed pork belly with bubble and squeak mash. But the specials board won again, and I opted for the ‘pretty messy burger’.
It lived up to its name.
A flame-grilled beef patty smothered in creamy peppercorn sauce, layered with lettuce, tomato and onion rings, and served with chips and coleslaw.
It was, put simply, excellent.
I’m not usually someone who orders burgers in restaurants, often they’re fine, but forgettable. This one was the best I’ve had in some time: juicy, well-seasoned, indulgent without being overwhelming, and yes, pleasantly messy.
By that stage, dessert was out of the question. I couldn’t have managed another bite.
But before leaving, the team kindly let us have a look at the recent refurbished upstairs event space, a relaxed, character-filled room complete with darts boards, board games and plenty of charm. A thoughtful addition that gives the pub more versatility than you’d expect from the outside.
The Garrison may be quiet on a Monday night, but it’s well worth a visit. And I highly doubt it is come the weekend.
With warm service, good food and a building full of history, it’s the kind of place that rewards both regulars and newcomers like.