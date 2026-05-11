The Ginger Hall has always held a certain charm for me.
I still remember visiting when Mark and Anya first took over the business early on in my career, sitting down with them to talk about their plans for the place and the atmosphere they wanted to create.
Years later, that welcoming feel remains very much intact.
Lately though, there has been even more reason to make the journey up the valley, largely thanks to the arrival of new head chef Michael Murphy.
‘Murph’ has built up a strong reputation in local food circles over the years, particularly during his time at L’Experience, now La Table, on Douglas Promenade.
While the French onion soup he became associated with there is not strictly his own creation, it is certainly a dish he has become widely known for on the island, earning something of a following among diners.
So when I heard he had made the move to The Ginger Hall, it felt like the perfect excuse to gather a few friends and head north to see how things were shaping up.
From the moment we arrived, The Ginger Hall felt like far more than just a pub restaurant.
It still has that rare countryside local atmosphere where conversations between staff, customers and regulars happen naturally.
There are not many places left on the island that manage to hold onto that sense of community quite so effortlessly.
We were shown to our table straight away and it was immediately noticeable that the dining area has been thoughtfully refreshed.
The lighting is warm, the layout comfortable and spacious, and the service throughout the evening struck the right balance, attentive without ever feeling overbearing.
When it came to starters, there was one dish that naturally drew most attention around the table.
The French onion soup has almost become synonymous with Murphy’s name over the years and, unsurprisingly, it remains a major attraction for diners making the trip to Sulby.
It certainly lived up to expectations.
A thick layer of bubbling golden cheese sat over deeply caramelised onions, creating exactly the kind of rich, savoury comfort you want from the dish.
Served with fresh bread and butter, it was hearty, balanced and full of depth. It is easy to understand why people continue to seek it out.
With a few pints of Guinness and glasses of wine flowing around the table, the Guinness, according to my friends, among the best on the island, we moved on to mains.
The menu itself offers plenty of choice, from pub classics to more refined dishes, but I eventually settled on a steak. I’m a bit basic.
It arrived cooked exactly medium rare as ordered, packed with flavour and paired with crisp, well-seasoned chips. The standout element, however, was the peppercorn sauce, which tied everything together perfectly.
Combined with the relaxed atmosphere, sunny outdoor seating area and welcoming feel that Mark and Anya have continued to foster, it is clear why The Ginger Hall remains such a popular destination for both locals and visitors alike.