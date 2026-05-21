Signs of equine influenza include: an increased temperature which can happen before any visible signs are apparent (horse owners can visit the British Horse Society (BHS)’s website for further information on how to take a horse’s temperature and to establish what a normal temperature should be); a frequent dry, harsh cough; a clear, watery nasal discharge that may become thick and green/yellow a few days later; loss of appetite; lethargy; swollen and painful glands under the jaw; and ‘gagging’ when eating.