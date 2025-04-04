I’ve made no secret of my love for The Shore in Gansey.
This beautiful landmark seafront hotel in the south of the island has it all: cracking food, great drinks, and a view over Gansey Bay that could turn even the grumpiest soul into a poet.
It’s the kind of place that’s perfect after a Sunday walk, but on this occasion, I ventured down on a Thursday evening. No booking, just a spontaneous trip.
And despite it being a popular spot, I found a lovely table on the bar side. It was cosy, welcoming, and stunningly decorated.
The kind of place you could very easily lose an afternoon in (or an entire evening, if you’re not careful).
The menu? A nightmare. And by that, I mean everything sounded so good that choosing was a challenge.
They run a special burger each week, and on this occasion, the Blue Cheeseburger had me seriously tempted.
Then there was the fish and chips. I watched a waitress deliver a plate to the table next to me and let me tell you, the size of the fish alone nearly had me waving down a menu change.
But I stayed strong. I went for the pork belly.
And my word, what a choice.
A good pork belly should be a masterclass in balance. Tender, juicy meat, just the right amount of rich, melt-in-the-mouth fat, and a crisp, golden-brown crackling on top.
While the crackling didn’t quite reach the shatteringly crisp heights I’d hoped for, it more than made up for it with sheer flavour and succulence.
It came with mash on the menu, but in true man-child fashion, I swapped for chips. No regrets. Especially when I discovered the apple cider sauce.
This wasn’t just a sauce; it was THE sauce. Rich, sweet, tangy, and utterly moreish.
Every bite of pork, every chip, every accidental finger dip, it all got coated in that glorious stuff.
But The Shore isn’t just about great food and drink.
No, no. It’s also about...the toilets.
Specifically, the gents.
It’s a seamless blend of practicality and a reminder of what got you there in the first place.
And if that wasn’t enough, there’s a painting of the Bee Gees watching over you while you, well...do your business.
Between the warm and accommodating staff, the top-tier food, the beer, and, yes, the toilets, The Shore remains one of my favourite spots on the island.
And if you haven’t been yet, you need to change that.
It’s actually on the market for offers over £3m with estate agents Plum Properties, and all I hope is whoever has the cash to take it over, please leave the toilets, and the pork belly, alone. It’s wonderful as it is.
I’ll be back. Probably very soon.