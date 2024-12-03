Two of the ‘Subby’s’ [Sub Lieutenants] she worked with were about to go on draft [i.e. be conscripted] for a further navigational course before joining the Barracuda Squadron. ‘Poor Ian was rather dubious about it, I think – he was on duty last night and I expect he was thinking it might have been him. The observer has the least chance of escaping’. It was presumably a Barracuda which had gone down – and presumably Ian would be an observer. An November letter of Kathleen’s, had told of a plane in the sea, where the pilot and gunner had managed to get out in time, but the observer did not.