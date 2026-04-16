Surely a more common sense approach would be for households to taper the amount of food being put out for wild birds over a few weeks, and to gradually reduce the amount of seeds on offer. Peanuts can present a choking hazard for young birds and so these should be off the menu in the breeding season. The RSPB says that it’s OK to continue feeding suet and fat balls, and soaked mealworms, on the basis that these are lower in energy – but that does seem to contradict the overall message.