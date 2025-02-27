Clawdia is two years old and has lived as an indoor-only cat, which is the reason she wasn’t spayed by her previous owner, but a remarkable number of indoor-only cats do manage to escape and become pregnant. We think it would be preferable if she could be gradually introduced to the outdoors so that she can live life to the full, but she will need pet-safe suncream on her ears during the summer months. She came to us because her previous owner did not have enough time for her or the cat she lived with, Catniss, who is also available for adoption. Clawdia and Catniss are not particularly bonded and so can be rehomed either together or separately. They are both friendly and loving cats who like humans and other cats, and who could probably adjust to living with a dog too.