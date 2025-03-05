Magawa, and other rats like him, are specially trained by a Belgian charity, Apopo, to sniff out the explosive TNT. Their acute sense of small makes them quicker at detecting ordinance than a metal detector because they ignore any scrap metal; and they are much easier and cheaper to train than dogs. Plus, their weight makes it less likely that they will inadvertently set off an explosive as they walk over it. It is estimated that the rats have identified the location of 160,000 landmines over the last two decades in Cambodia, Tanzania and Azerbaijan, with none of them dying as a result of their work.