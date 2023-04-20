This former chapel and Sunday school has been converted into a “superb” family home for sale.
Eairy House, in Marown, is thought to date back to the 1800s, and has been renovated throughout, while retaining many of its original features.
The property is described as having been the “heart” of the village, having served as both the chapel, in the main house, and the Sunday school, in the attached lodge.
Inside, some of the original features include arched windows, solid wood flooring, and A-frame beams.
In the main house, there is a large entrance hall which leads to a modern kitchen and diner, a garden room and snug/bedroom, as well as a ground floor double bedroom and bathroom.
Upstairs, there is a family lounge with an original stone fireplace and a full-sized balcony, which offers “stunning” views across the Eairy Reservoir and the countryside beyond.
The lodge is an attached self-contained property, which the agent notes could be used as an Airbnb.
The property is being sold by Black Grace Cowley for a price of £795,000.
Tim Groves of Black Grace Cowley commented: “Black Grace Cowley are delighted to offer this rare opportunity to purchase this former Chapel and Sunday School that provides a superb family home with attached but self-contained two bedroomed property.
“Set in a beautiful rural location with many walks and plantations on the doorstep. Centrally located and only a short drive to the IOM Business Park, Peel and the Airport, and situated on a bus route.
“Both properties have been tastefully renovated and modernised throughout to provide the perfect marriage of practicality and period charm, preserving many of the original features such as arched windows from its former life as the heart of the village.”