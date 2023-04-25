This 18th century Manx cottage for sale is “full” of traditional features and has a large riverside garden.
Wyllin Cot, in Glen Wyllin, is currently operating as a four star self-catering holiday let, and could be suitable for investors or as a family home for owner-occupiers.
Entering the property, a half-barn style timber door leads to a hallway connecting to the open plan lounge and kitchen, which has timber framed windows with coloured inserts, timber floors and a coal burner, as well as painted exposed roof beams.
Also on the ground floor is a wash room with a traditional sink, gas boiler, a washing machine and a WC.
Timber stairs lead to the first floor, which is made up of a double bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and painted roof rafters and purlins, including its own deep-sit bath, and a single bedroom or study.
The grounds of the property are accessed through a wrought iron gate and a gravel path to a lawn with a riverside sun house.
Also in the grounds are a large timber shed, flower beds, mature trees and a parking space.
The property is being sold by estate agent Plum Properties for a price of £309,950.
Bruce Cobburn, of Plum Properties, commented: "Wyllin Cot is one of the cutest properties available on the island...with the bonus of having a beautiful riverside garden.
“It is sure to be popular with astute investors wishing to continue with the current holiday let arrangement, or with buyers looking to live in its tranquil environment, either permanently or on a lock-up and leave basis in between occasional visits."