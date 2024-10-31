This beachside home for sale has panoramic sea views and is “ideal” for swimmers, kayakers and anglers.
Rhen Valla, in Gansey, Port St Mary, was built in 1937 and includes art deco character across three storeys.
The property, which has never been on the market before, sits opposite Chapel Bay and has sea, beach and harbour views to the front, as well as countryside views to the rear.
Entering the property, there is a large hall leading to a lounge with a large bay window and access to a private front terrace.
Adjacent to this is a dining room with an arched bay window and a feature log burner, as well as a snug or office space.
On the lower level is an open-plan kitchen and dining area with integrated appliances and a door to a covered terrace, as well as a utility room.
From the entrance hall, there is a winding staircase to the upper level, which includes three double bedrooms and a recently modernised family shower room.
Outside, the front garden includes a large terrace with scenic views, while the rear garden benefits from two secluded patios, a greenhouse and a detached garage.
The property is for sale with Deanwood Estate Agents for a guide price of £649,500.
The agent commented: “Rhen Valla is not only a home but a lifestyle opportunity, ideal for anglers, kayakers, and sea swimmers due to its proximity to Chapel Bay.
“With no onward chain, gas-fired central heating, and double glazing throughout, Rhen Valla presents a unique chance to own a coastal art deco home in an enviable position in the South of the island.
“Viewing is highly recommended to truly appreciate the views, light, and space this property has to offer.”