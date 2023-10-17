This historic building for sale sits on the quayside and was once a hotel for sailors.
Harbour Bistro, in Ramsey, dates back to the 1800s and was once named the Union Hotel, having been known for accommodating seafarers.
Until the 1840s, Ramsey Harbour was difficult to navigate, but once the north pier was established the town became busier, with several hotels appearing on the harbourside, including the Union Hotel.
The property comes with the potential to either continue to be used as a restaurant, bar and bistro, or to be redeveloped into six harbourside flats, subject to planning permissions.
As it currently stands, the building includes a restaurant that can serve 70 customers, as well as a commercial kitchen and a bar.
Business equipment such as bar furniture and appliances will also be included in the sale.
If the property was purchased as an investment opportunity, the space could be converted into flats with balconies or terraces, one of which would feature a roof terrace.
There would also be a communal area for residents, and the lower ground floor contains cellars with storage spaces. There are architect's drawings available of the proposed flats.
The building is being sold by Plum Properties for a guide price of £475,000.
The agent commented: “Whether you are a chef seeking to make your name with your own premises, or you are a developer looking for an excellent opportunity to create a landmark property, then Harbour Bistro might be ideal for you.”