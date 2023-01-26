This luxury home comes with its own woodlands and a library - and now it could be yours.
Ballacain, in Onchan, includes four cottages as well as the main house, which is a “stunning” period property.
As well as its own extensive grounds, the property has access to walks to the Clypse and the Kerrowdoo reservoir, Groudle Glen and the sea.
The main house has seven reception rooms, including a family room with period cornicing, a fireplace and a stone hearth, a kitchen/diner with an Aga, conservatory, a “man cave” with space for a pool table, a study with fitted furniture, a games room and a library.
The library comes with built-in shelving, as well as a cosy fireplace and a decorative ceiling rose, with a bay window with views of the surrounding greenery.
Also on the ground floor is an entrance vestibule with an oak door, a hallway with cornicing and a ceiling rose, a laundry room and a cloakroom.
Upstairs, the first floor is made up of a family bathroom and eight bedrooms, the primary with an en-suite bathroom and a bay window, and the second with built-in storage, a built-in bed, a fireplace with a marble hearth, and an en-suite.
The third bedroom has two built-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom, the fourth has built-in wardrobes and the fifth has double wardrobes.
The sixth and seventh bedrooms also have built-in wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms, while the eighth also includes a fireplace.
There are four courtyard cottages: the Old Workshop, which has three bedrooms, Quiet Corner Holiday Cottage, which has one bedroom, Bluebell Cottage, also with one bedroom, and Snowdrop Cottage, which has two bedrooms.
The grounds span three acres, including a private woodland, terraced seating areas and lawned gardens.
The house is being sold by Manxmove at a price of £2,500,000.
Manxmove commented: “Ballacain house and cottages are set in three acres of private woodland and have been owned by the present owners for 17 years.
“The properties access fabulous walks to the Clypse or Kerrowdoo reservoir, Groudle Glen and to the sea.”