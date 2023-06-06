If you have ever fancied living in your own castle, you may be in luck - as there is one on the market for less than £500,000.
Woodland Towers, in Onchan, is a detached castellated house, which spans three storeys and has twin turrets to the front. The property dates back to at least 1881, as it was included in the census for that year.
The property borders a river and comes with its own woodland, as well as containing various luxury features.
On the ground floor, original arched doors lead to three reception rooms, including a lounge with a glazed tile hearth, a dining room and a sun room with French doors to the grounds.
Also on the ground floor is a modern kitchen with a utility area, a bedroom and a Jack and Jill wet room.
Upstairs, the first floor hosts a further three bedrooms, the master of which has balcony access, as well as an en-suite playroom, an en-suite dressing room and stairs leading up to an en-suite wet room, plus a family bathroom.
On the top floor of the property, there is a studio/games room with rooftop access and a steam shower.
In the turrets, on one side is a study and on the other is an office, both with slate tiled floors and triple aspect views.
The roof terrace offers views over the land and a glass-fronted door with access to a storage area in a turret, plus an outdoor power point.
Outside, the house is approached by a gravelled forecourt with parking for approximately six cars, while the grounds span three acres, with a mix of lawned gardens, woodland and natural glen towards the river.
Also in the grounds is a garage, a workshop and a summer house with an octagonal kitchen/lounge, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property is being sold by estate agent Deanwood for a price of £420,000 (cash only).
The agent commented: “This detached castellated house, fronted by twin turrets, is situated in approximately three acres of manicured gardens and wooded land, backed by a river.”