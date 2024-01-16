This "exceptional" coastal home for sale has panoramic sea views - all the way across to the Cumbrian Mountains.
Montana, in South Cape, overlooks Laxey Bay and spans more than 3,500 square feet.
Entering the property, a boot room with built-in storage leads through to the main hallway, which has access to a double height atrium-style reception, which includes floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Laxey Bay, as well as a feature fireplace.
Double doors lead through to an open plan kitchen, dining room and living room, with the kitchen area featuring integrated appliances and a kitchen island with a bespoke timber breakfast bar.
In the living area, there is a log burner, bi-fold doors to the sun terrace, and oak workmanship throughout.
Completing the ground floor are two double bedrooms, which could be utilised as home offices, a wet room, a utility room and a WC.
A solid wood staircase leads upstairs to two small bedrooms leading to the main bedrooms, the master of which includes a private lounge area with doors to a second sun terrace, a bespoke fitted wardrobe and dressing area, and a large en-suite bathroom with a free-standing slipper bath.
The second bedroom also benefits from harbour views and an en-suite shower room.
Outside, there is a private driveway to the detached garage, to the rear of which is a laundry area which could be used as a workshop.
To the rear of the home is an outdoor area which could be used to create a garden wrapping around the sun terraces, which are gated with glass.
The property is being sold by Black Grace Cowley for a guide price of £1,295,000.
The agent commented: “Montana is an exceptional coastal home, the current vendors have created a stunning bespoke residence thanks to their keen eye for interior design.
“Viewing Montana is an absolute must in order to truly appreciate the space, features and spectacular views on offer.”