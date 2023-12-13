A property association has warned that Britain is in the midst of a “mould crisis” - and has offered advice on how to tackle the problem.
The National Association of Property Buyers has said that it is seeing more cases of mould infestations inside properties, and the organisation is predicting that it will become an even bigger problem in the near future.
Some of the factors contributing to mould include damp due to defective roofing or gutters, rising damp, and condensation.
Spokesman Jonathan Rolande has now called for a national awareness campaign to drive knowledge and information about the problem.
Jonathan commented: “Damp and mouldy homes don’t just make life a misery - they put lives at risk.
“I fear the cost of living crisis is only making this issue more acute. I am seeing more and more cases of this at the moment in properties I am viewing and in pictures shared with me by colleagues in the industry.”
The Association has offered its advice on how to tackle mould problems in a home.
- Switching on the heating for at least twenty minutes in the morning will even out the temperature and stop the cold spots where condensation settles. Warmer air increases airflow too which allows moisture to escape more easily.
- Ventilate. If safe to do so, leave a window slightly open whenever you can and always when cooking or bathing.
- Dry clothes outside when possible or in a ventilated room. Tumble driers cause less condensation.
- Use moisture traps or a dehumidifier to catch excess water.
- Remember that our homes are now more airtight – double glazing and insulation keeps the bills down but stops normal airflow.
- Some plants, such as ferns and orchids, reduce humidity - and they look nice too.
- Check the structure. Damp could be a pipe leak or rain getting in through the brickwork. Check that tiles and gutters are sound too.
- Use lids on cooking pans – it saves money too.
- Keep furniture away from walls to increase air movement
- Remove any mould quickly using mild bleach.