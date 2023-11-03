“Curved furniture is a great way to add a touch of luxury and sophistication to any space, replacing angular, harsh shapes for smoother lines. Gentle curves are surprisingly comfortable and inviting, making them perfect for cosy winter nights. To introduce curves into your space, consider repurposing or upcycling old furniture by adding curved details. For instance, you can round the edges of a square coffee table or create a curved headboard for your bed. With a bit of woodworking and some creativity, you can achieve this sophisticated look without buying entirely new furniture.”