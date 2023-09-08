This “fairytale castle” for sale sits in 16 acres of grounds and was once home to romantic novelist Charlotte Lamb.
Crogga, in Santon, is thought to have been built in the mid 1800s by the Quayle family, with the Isle of Man Steam Railway running through the grounds of the estate, providing a stop for the custodians of Crogga.
The property was home to writer Charlotte Lamb, who lived on the island from 1977 until her death in 2000.
Lamb was known for her romance novels, publishing as many as 12 books a year with publisher Mills & Boon, and wrote under various pen names - Sheila Holland, Sheila Coates, Sheila Lancaster, Victoria Wolf, and Laura Hardy - for several other publishers.
By the late 1990s, she had published more than 160 novels and had achieved 200 million sales worldwide.
Many of her books were written at Crogga, taking an average of two weeks - with one novel even being completed in just four days.
The property itself is full of period features, such as the Scottish Baronial style entrance with a panelled oak door, leading into a hallway with a Barovian arched vaulted ceiling and coving throughout.
Other original features of the property include architraves, stained glass windows, and the period oak and pitched pine staircase.
The entrance hall leads to a drawing room, which features a fireplace with hand painted tiles, sash windows with shutters, and bay window overlooking the grounds.
The dining room has a large fitted bookcase, as well as a dark oak carved fireplace and coved ceiling, while the kitchen is more modern with fitted units.
There is also a butler’s pantry with fitted shelving and a morning room with sash windows, as well as a family room with full length fitted bookshelves.
Completing the ground floor is a living room with vaulted ceilings and a Gothic style arch, a sun run, a study, a night room/study with a stone fireplace, and a cloakroom.
Upstairs, a half landing offers access to a bedroom or study with a Minster fireplace and a fitted bookcase, as well as a bathroom.
On the main landing are five bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms and fireplaces, plus a family bathroom.
The second floor comprises two further bedrooms and an en-suite bathroom.
Outside, the grounds span 16 acres and include formal lawned gardens, riverside walks, and its own boating lake, as well as the original Crogga Cottage, which has been refurbished as a separate annexe.
The Crogga Valley Miniature Railway also sits within the grounds, along with its own station and maintenance sheds.
The property is being sold by Black Grace Cowley for a price of £6,250,000.
Tim Groves of Black Grace Cowley commented: “'Crogga is one of the most admired historic homes on the island.
“It is an estate steeped in Manx history - a once in a multi-generation opportunity to own your very own fairytale castle.”