Ever fancied owning your own restaurant? Now you may have your chance.
This pasta bar for sale, Monapoli, is in the centre of Douglas and has been put on the market for just £20,000.
The sale includes the leasehold of the three storey building, which currently offers takeaway and eat-in options.
On the ground floor of the property is the main food, retail and display area, which includes seating for customers, while to the rear is a fully equipped kitchen and preparation area.
Upstairs, the first floor includes a further seating area with views over the main street, and toilet facilities.
The business is currently operational and can be transferred subject to the landlord’s approval.
The agent notes that there is also the potential for a new owner to expand the business or adapt it.
The current owners have been running the business for approximately one year, and the leasehold is in effect until September 2039.
Monapoli is being sold by Deanwood Estate Agents for a guide price of £20,000.
The agent commented: “There is potential to expand the business by a new owner and possibly operate a new food concept or other type business given the excellent town location within the business community.”