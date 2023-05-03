This 22-acre estate for sale has its own bar and panoramic views of the coast and sea - all the way to Scotland.
Dreemskerry Farm, in Maughold, was built in 2013 to complement the existing building, spanning 9,000 square feet.
The property is entered through a slate-roofed Manx stone porch leading to a reception hall with a solid antique oak floor and a panelled alcove.
The hall leads to a triple aspect drawing room featuring a limestone fireplace with a cast iron wood-burning stove, and a double aspect formal dining room with a wine room and larder.
Moving further through the house, there is a snug with French doors, a handcrafted kitchen with a breakfast bar and three ovens, a breakfast room with a fireplace and pantry, and a cloakroom.
Finishing off the ground floor is a double height galleried family room and games room with a built-in bar, a garden room with panoramic views to Scotland, and a utility room.
Upstairs, an oak staircase leads to a half-landing with coastal and country views, and continues on to the master bedroom suite, which includes a sitting area, French doors to a Juliet balcony, a dressing room with fitted wardrobes, and an en-suite bathroom.
There are a further three bedrooms, two of which have a dressing room and all three featuring en-suite bathrooms.
Also in the house are a galleried study, a potential fifth bedroom, and an unused sauna.
Outside, the estate extends to 22 acres, including eight fields and formal gardens with wildflower borders.
In the grounds there is a small river that follows the northern border, and the remains of two Manx stone cottages, plus terraced areas, a garage, a garden pavilion and a tractor shed.
The property is being sold by estate agent Black Grace Cowley for a price of £3,950,000.
Tim Groves of Black Grace Cowley commented: “A sympathetic blending of the traditional and the contemporary - a sumptuously appointed residence set in 22 acres, presented in immaculate order throughout and enjoying a coveted, supremely private location offering some of the Island's most breathtaking coastal and sea views.”