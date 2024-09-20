There is a real community spirit in Jurby, inspired in part by Jurby and Northern Community Initiatives, an enthusiastic group of northern residents who have enjoyed great success in introducing a number of social, recreational and leisure activities for all ages in the area. One of their main achievements has been taking over the Jurby Community Centre. This busy hub is buzzing from morning to evening with a vast range of activities and events. For grown-ups and their growing-ups, there’s a fantastic Tea and Toast Tots group.