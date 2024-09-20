Hartford Homes don’t just build individual homes; we’re building great new communities around the Island.
Energy-efficient homes in up-and-coming Jurby Ballagarraghyn in Jurby is a collection of 23 superbly energy-efficient new homes with air source heat pumps and solar panels, set in the heart of the boundless Northern Plains, one of the most beautiful parts of the Isle of Man. The selection of properties includes 2-bedroom homes and bungalows — ideal for first-time buyers and downsizers — up to spacious 3 and 4-bedroom family homes.
That feeling of spaciousness that the Northern Plains offer is also reflected in our properties. We’ve planned interior layouts to maximise space, with bright and breezy open-plan living and dining areas, and modern kitchens fitted out with the latest high-quality appliances. The quality extends to the bathrooms which feature Villeroy and Boch and Hansgrohe fittings.
Good living in the Golden Parish Complementing its peaceful rural location, only a short stroll away are literally miles of unspoilt sandy beach, a brilliant local grocery store, and one of the best motor museums in the British Isles. The flat landscape makes cycling easy and safe, and the supermarkets, shops and eateries of Ramsey are under 15 minutes drive away.
There is a real community spirit in Jurby, inspired in part by Jurby and Northern Community Initiatives, an enthusiastic group of northern residents who have enjoyed great success in introducing a number of social, recreational and leisure activities for all ages in the area. One of their main achievements has been taking over the Jurby Community Centre. This busy hub is buzzing from morning to evening with a vast range of activities and events. For grown-ups and their growing-ups, there’s a fantastic Tea and Toast Tots group.
Fancy stretching your singing muscles? You’ll find harmony in the community choir. The centre also hosts a book club, yoga, Warhammer/D&D gaming for children and adults, or you could even try out belly dancing or strum your funky stuff in the ukulele group!
Committed to sustainable living We were the first property developer Isle of Man to be awarded full Biosphere Isle of Man Partner status. As such, all of our developments are designed to ensure we protect what needs to be protected, and to achieve a biodiversity net gain.
Inside all our new properties, we install air source heat pumps and solar panels as standard to make electricity usage efficient and electricity bills as low as possible. Low-energy LED lighting is also used throughout, and all our homes are enabled to allow electric vehicle chargers to be installed.
A new reign for a southern icon The Bay Queen in Port St Mary is our iconic new development featuring architecture inspired by the art deco styling of the original Bay Queen Hotel, which stood on the same site for many years.
Overlooking Chapel Beach and its stunning half-moon shoreline, the development comprises 25 luxury apartments from which residents can marvel over unparalleled views of the bay from their very own large private balconies and terraces. The development also includes two incredible penthouses, both of which offer 360-degree vistas.
Style and space are inherent in every property. The interiors have been designed with classical elegance in mind, and generously proportioned rooms combine with magnificent Tom Howley kitchens and similarly luxurious bathrooms to create the perfect environment for living your best Island life.
Worried about noise levels living in an apartment? We’ve sorted that. Every apartment incorporates the very highest levels of sound insulation, meaning that your home will be your very own oasis of peace.
Energy-efficient heating and cooling are included as standard, and for absolute luxury living we are creating The Bay Queen Club, offering residents access to world-class hospitality and leisure spaces.
