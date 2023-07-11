Looking for a new apartment but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?
From sea-view homes to town centre apartments, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings on the Isle of Man - all costing £160,000 or less.
Hawarden Avenue, Douglas - £105,000
This first floor apartment is a short walk from Douglas town centre and is “perfect” for investors and first time buyers.
The accommodation comprises a bright and airy reception room, a fitted kitchen, a utility room, a bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside, the property also benefits from a communal courtyard area and a private storage shed.
Hope Street, Ramsey - £120,000
This ground floor flat has its own private entrance and is in a central location close to Mooragh Park.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a lounge with a feature bay window, a fitted kitchen and dining area, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The flat also has a private courtyard and access to a communal garden at the rear of the property.
Royal Avenue West, Onchan - £125,000
This first floor apartment was refurbished four years ago and sits within an end-of-terrace block.
The property comprises an entrance hall, a lounge, a modern fitted kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
There is also a communal area and the property benefits from an active management company.
Berryswoods Grove, Governor’s Hill - £149,950
This top floor apartment is purpose-built and is described as “well-maintained” throughout.
The accommodation includes an open plan kitchen and living room, a bedroom, a bathroom and two storage cupboards.
The property also benefits from views over a lake and communal gardens to the front and rear.
Central Apartments, Douglas - £159,950
This second-floor apartment is centrally located in a promenade location, and could be a “perfect” lock-up-and-leave property.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a living and dining room with a bay window, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.
The property has a gated secured parking space, and benefits from sea views.