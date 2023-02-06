With the cost of living rising, you may be looking to find a new home that you can rent for less.
While most of the cheapest homes available have only a single bedroom, there are still properties on the market that are suitable for a family.
We’ve rounded up the least expensive family homes to rent on the island, all costing less than £1,000 per month.
Castle Street, Douglas - £725 pcm
This second floor apartment is split over two levels and sits in the centre of Douglas on a main shopping street.
Inside, there is a kitchen/diner including a washer/dryer, a lounge, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also a permit parking area, and the property comes furnished and with water/council rates included.
Hope Street, Castletown - £850 pcm
In central Castletown is this second floor apartment, which is close to the harbour and the castle.
The accommodation is made up of a lounge, a kitchen area, two bedrooms, one en-suite bathroom and a family bathroom.
The property comes with white goods included, and there is off-street parking for the tenants.
Berry Woods Grove, Douglas - £875 pcm
This recently renovated house is described as “beautifully presented” and is in the Governor’s Hill area of Douglas.
Inside, there is a large sitting/dining room, a newly fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a low-maintenance garden and on-street parking.
Church Road, Onchan - £950 pcm
This ground floor apartment is purpose-built and is within walking distance of the village centre.
The accommodation is made up of a lounge, a fitted kitchen with appliances, two double bedrooms and a shower room.
The property looks out over the nearby public gardens, and has access to communal gardens and parking.
St Marks, Braaid - £950 pcm
This single storey cottage is part of a barn conversion complex in a “stunning” rural location.
The cottage is made up of an entrance area, an open-plan lounge/kitchen and dining room, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also a private courtyard, a communal courtyard, and free parking.
*All properties were available at the time of writing.