Fancy owning a slice of local history? 

The Isle of Man is home to a plethora of historic buildings - and many have a smaller price tag than you might think. 

We’ve rounded up some of the period properties on the market that cost less than £200,000. 

Waverley Terrace, Ramsey  - £100,000

The property is in need of modernisation. (Plum Properties )

This duplex flat spans more than 1,000 square feet and sits on the ground floor and lower ground floor of a Victorian building. 

The building has recently undergone extensive structural improvements, and the flat requires modernising throughout. 

Once updated, the flat will consist of a two bedroom, two bathroom living space, or with appropriate consents, two separate one bedroom flats. 

Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey - £110,000

The apartments sit in the Victorian building The Antrim. (Chrystals )

A range of apartments are being offered in this redeveloped Victorian property, with a total of 22 homes in the building. 

The apartments contain one bedroom each, and contain “premium-quality” fittings, while in the communal areas there are lifts to each floor. 

Each of the apartments offer either sea views or inland views towards Ramsey Harbour. 

Waterloo Road, Ramsey - £120,000

There are 22 apartments available in the Ascog Hall building. (Plum Properties )

This second-floor flat near Ramsey’s town centre is described as a “bite-sized development opportunity”

The flat has been modernised and rewired, with custom wardrobes fitted to the two bedrooms. 

The property sits in Ascog Hall, a Victorian building maintained by a management company. 

Athol Street, Port St Mary - £172,500 

The property is a traditional Manx cottage. (Deanwood Estate Agents )

This “characterful” property is a period Manx cottage which is in need of modernisation. 

Inside, there is a sitting room, a lounge, a kitchen and diner, three bedrooms and a family bathroom. 

Outside, there is a pathway to the front, and to the rear there is an enclosed yard with an outdoor WC. 

Osborne Grove, Douglas - £195,000 

The property is in a Victorian town house. (Quayles Online Estate Agency )

This converted flat sits on the ground and lower ground floors of a Victorian townhouse at the end of a cul-de-sac. 

There is a private entrance hall leading to a lounge and dining room, a kitchen with appliances, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. 

The property is naturally light, and outside there is an enclosed rear yard with a shed. 