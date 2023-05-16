Fancy owning a slice of local history?
The Isle of Man is home to a plethora of historic buildings - and many have a smaller price tag than you might think.
We’ve rounded up some of the period properties on the market that cost less than £200,000.
Waverley Terrace, Ramsey - £100,000
This duplex flat spans more than 1,000 square feet and sits on the ground floor and lower ground floor of a Victorian building.
The building has recently undergone extensive structural improvements, and the flat requires modernising throughout.
Once updated, the flat will consist of a two bedroom, two bathroom living space, or with appropriate consents, two separate one bedroom flats.
Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey - £110,000
A range of apartments are being offered in this redeveloped Victorian property, with a total of 22 homes in the building.
The apartments contain one bedroom each, and contain “premium-quality” fittings, while in the communal areas there are lifts to each floor.
Each of the apartments offer either sea views or inland views towards Ramsey Harbour.
Waterloo Road, Ramsey - £120,000
This second-floor flat near Ramsey’s town centre is described as a “bite-sized development opportunity”
The flat has been modernised and rewired, with custom wardrobes fitted to the two bedrooms.
The property sits in Ascog Hall, a Victorian building maintained by a management company.
Athol Street, Port St Mary - £172,500
This “characterful” property is a period Manx cottage which is in need of modernisation.
Inside, there is a sitting room, a lounge, a kitchen and diner, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a pathway to the front, and to the rear there is an enclosed yard with an outdoor WC.
Osborne Grove, Douglas - £195,000
This converted flat sits on the ground and lower ground floors of a Victorian townhouse at the end of a cul-de-sac.
There is a private entrance hall leading to a lounge and dining room, a kitchen with appliances, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property is naturally light, and outside there is an enclosed rear yard with a shed.