Looking for a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum? 

From waterfront apartments to period cottages, there are a variety of properties on the market on the Isle of Man at the moment. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes available right now, all costing less than £160k. 

Windsor Mount, Ramsey - £120,000

The flat is close to Ramsey town centre. (Plum Properties )

This basement garden flat is within walking distance of Ramsey town centre and the beach, being adjacent to Mooragh Park. 

The property comprises a lounge and dining room, an open plan kitchen and breakfast room, a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room and dressing room, and a separate WC. 

The flat is in a traditional building and is entered via a paved patio, with a communal garden. 

Central Promenade, Douglas - £127,500

The apartment is on the waterfront. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This third-floor studio apartment sits in a waterfront development on Douglas Promenade.

Inside, there is a large lounge and dining room, with a bedroom area and a fitted kitchen, plus a bathroom and a utility cupboard. 

The property benefits from a Juliette balcony and an allocated underground parking space. 

Auckland Lane, Ramsey - £150,000

The property has been partially renovated. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This Manx cottage is in a central Ramsey location off West Quay, and is described as an “investment opportunity”. 

The accommodation comprises a sitting and dining room, a kitchen, a larder, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

The property has been partially renovated, with the opportunity for the buyer to complete the renovation. 

Barrack Lane, Ramsey - £155,000 

There are character features throughout the property. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This fisherman’s cottage has character features throughout and has been modernised over the years. 

Inside, there is a large lounge and diner, a kitchen, a bathroom, a bedroom, and an attic room. 

The property is described as an “ideal” home for a first time buyer, with ample storage throughout. 

Slieau Whallian Park, St Johns - £159,950

The property is in a quiet development. (Garforth Gray)

This semi-detached bungalow is in a quiet residential development, being close to village amenities and a five-minute drive to Peel. 

The property comprises an open plan kitchen, lounge and diner, a bedroom and a fitted bathroom. 

Outside, there is a lawned garden and an allocated parking space to the front, while to the rear is a patio space. 