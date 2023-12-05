Looking for a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From waterfront apartments to period cottages, there are a variety of properties on the market on the Isle of Man at the moment.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes available right now, all costing less than £160k.
Windsor Mount, Ramsey - £120,000
This basement garden flat is within walking distance of Ramsey town centre and the beach, being adjacent to Mooragh Park.
The property comprises a lounge and dining room, an open plan kitchen and breakfast room, a double bedroom with an en-suite shower room and dressing room, and a separate WC.
The flat is in a traditional building and is entered via a paved patio, with a communal garden.
Central Promenade, Douglas - £127,500
This third-floor studio apartment sits in a waterfront development on Douglas Promenade.
Inside, there is a large lounge and dining room, with a bedroom area and a fitted kitchen, plus a bathroom and a utility cupboard.
The property benefits from a Juliette balcony and an allocated underground parking space.
Auckland Lane, Ramsey - £150,000
This Manx cottage is in a central Ramsey location off West Quay, and is described as an “investment opportunity”.
The accommodation comprises a sitting and dining room, a kitchen, a larder, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property has been partially renovated, with the opportunity for the buyer to complete the renovation.
Barrack Lane, Ramsey - £155,000
This fisherman’s cottage has character features throughout and has been modernised over the years.
Inside, there is a large lounge and diner, a kitchen, a bathroom, a bedroom, and an attic room.
The property is described as an “ideal” home for a first time buyer, with ample storage throughout.
Slieau Whallian Park, St Johns - £159,950
This semi-detached bungalow is in a quiet residential development, being close to village amenities and a five-minute drive to Peel.
The property comprises an open plan kitchen, lounge and diner, a bedroom and a fitted bathroom.
Outside, there is a lawned garden and an allocated parking space to the front, while to the rear is a patio space.