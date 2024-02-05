Thinking of finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From first-time homes to former takeaways, there are a variety of properties on the market in the Isle of Man.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing less than £170,000.
Granville Court, Ramsey - £85,000
This top floor flat sits close to Mooragh Park and the centre of Ramsey, and is an “excellent” first-time buyer’s property.
The property comprises a sitting and dining room, a fitted kitchen, a double bedroom and a recently refurbished bathroom.
The flat has views of the town and mountains, and is described as “ripe for further renovation”.
Stanley Mount East, Ramsey - £105,000
This second floor flat is within an easy walking distance of Ramsey’s town centre, beach and promenade.
The flat is in a Victorian building and is made up of a lounge, a part-fitted kitchen, two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom.
The property is described as an “ideal” starter property for a budding developer, and has been modernised by the current owner.
The Antrim, Mooragh - £110,000
This apartment for sale is close to Ramsey’s amenities and sits on Mooragh Promenade, with panoramic sea views over the bay.
The accommodation is made up of a living room, a fitted kitchen, a bedroom and a shower room.
The property has been recently refurbished and benefits from lift access to all floors.
Royal Avenue West, Douglas - £165,000
This top floor apartment is in a “prime” location with views of the sea and surrounding gardens.
Inside, there is a spacious kitchen, a living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as loft storage.
The property has been recently upgraded and has brand new carpets throughout.
Falcon Street, Douglas - £165,000
This end terrace house is known as ‘City Cottage’ and is a former takeaway premises, with a shop front and living space.
On the ground floor is the retail area, with a commercial kitchen and a waiting area, while upstairs is the owner’s accommodation, comprising two bedrooms and a shower room.
The property is described as “ideal” for those looking for a business or investment opportunity.