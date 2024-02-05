Thinking of finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum? 

From first-time homes to former takeaways, there are a variety of properties on the market in the Isle of Man. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing less than £170,000. 

Granville Court, Ramsey - £85,000 

cheapest iom
The apartment is on the top floor. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This top floor flat sits close to Mooragh Park and the centre of Ramsey, and is an “excellent” first-time buyer’s property. 

The property comprises a sitting and dining room, a fitted kitchen, a double bedroom and a recently refurbished bathroom. 

The flat has views of the town and mountains, and is described as “ripe for further renovation”. 

Stanley Mount East, Ramsey - £105,000 

cheapest iom
The apartment is in a Victorian building. (Plum Properties )

This second floor flat is within an easy walking distance of Ramsey’s town centre, beach and promenade. 

The flat is in a Victorian building and is made up of a lounge, a part-fitted kitchen, two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom. 

The property is described as an “ideal” starter property for a budding developer, and has been modernised by the current owner. 

The Antrim, Mooragh - £110,000

cheapest iom
The property has panoramic sea views. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This apartment for sale is close to Ramsey’s amenities and sits on Mooragh Promenade, with panoramic sea views over the bay. 

The accommodation is made up of a living room, a fitted kitchen, a bedroom and a shower room. 

The property has been recently refurbished and benefits from lift access to all floors.

Royal Avenue West, Douglas - £165,000

cheapest iom
The property has been recently upgraded. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This top floor apartment is in a “prime” location with views of the sea and surrounding gardens. 

Inside, there is a spacious kitchen, a living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as loft storage. 

The property has been recently upgraded and has brand new carpets throughout. 

Falcon Street, Douglas - £165,000 

cheapest iom
The property has previously been used as a takeaway premises. (Garforth Gray )

This end terrace house is known as ‘City Cottage’ and is a former takeaway premises, with a shop front and living space. 

On the ground floor is the retail area, with a commercial kitchen and a waiting area, while upstairs is the owner’s accommodation, comprising two bedrooms and a shower room. 

The property is described as “ideal” for those looking for a business or investment opportunity.