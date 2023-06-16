Looking for a new property but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?
From renovation opportunities to sea-front homes, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest houses and apartments for sale around the Isle of Man - all costing less than £150,000.
Laburnum Court, Douglas - £95,000
This second floor apartment is one of twelve ranging from £95,000 to £175,000 which have been recently refurbished.
The apartment comprises a modern fitted kitchen, a three piece bathroom suite, and a double bedroom with fitted storage.
The property is subject to an investment lease and benefits from on-site parking.
South Cape, Laxey - £99,950
This mid-terrace Manx cottage sits in a popular residential location close to shops and the beach.
The accommodation is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.
The agent advises that the property is in need of total modernisation and updating, and that in its current condition it would only be available to cash buyers.
Hope Street, Ramsey - £120,000
This ground floor apartment has its own private entrance and is positioned in a central position for the town and beach.
The property is made up of an entrance hall, a lounge with a feature bay window, a fitted kitchen and diner, a double bedroom and a bedroom.
There is also a private courtyard and a communal garden to the rear, and an active management company is in place.
Demesne Road, Douglas - £135,000
This first floor converted apartment is within walking distance of Douglas town centre and is offered with no onward chain.
The accommodation offers a living room, a modern kitchen, two bedrooms and shower room with room for a bath to be installed.
The agent advises that the property would be “ideal” for a first time buyer or an investor.
Keighley House, Douglas - £135,000
This second floor flat is in a promenade location and is within a short walk of the town centre.
The property comprises an entrance hallway, an open plan living and dining area with a feature bay window, a modern kitchen, two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom.
The property, which would be suitable for an investor or first-time buyer, has panoramic views of the sea.