Looking for a new apartment but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From sea-view homes to town centre apartments, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings around the Isle of Man - all costing less than £160,000.
Harwood Court, Ramsey - £85,000
This ground floor apartment is described as the “ideal” property for a first-time buyer, being close to central Ramsey.
The accommodation comprises a modern galley style kitchen, an open sitting and dining room, a bedroom and a shower room.
There are period features throughout the home, including a brick archway, while outside there is a sheltered rear courtyard.
North Shore Road, Ramsey - £85,000
Similarly to Harwood Court, this ground floor apartment is close to the centre of Ramsey and is suitable for first-time buyers.
Inside, there is a large sitting and dining room, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom, plus a utility room.
There is also an abundance of storage space, and the property has high ceilings throughout.
Demesne Road, Douglas - £127,500
This third floor apartment is close to the central Douglas business district, and is “attractive” for first-time buyers and for investors.
The apartment comprises a lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The agent advises that the property is in need of some upgrading, and has management costs of £600pa.
Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey - £145,950
This second floor apartment is within easy reach of Ramsey town centre and the beach, and has “stunning” views over Ramsey Bay.
Inside the property, there is a large lounge with a feature bay window, a modern breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances, a bedroom and a bathroom.
The apartment also benefits from a garage to the rear of the building, and access to the shared garden.
Keighley House, Douglas - £155,000
This third floor flat is described as “deceptively spacious” and sits within a short walk of Douglas town centre.
The accommodation comprises a living and dining room, a modern fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms with fitted storage and a bathroom.
The agent advises that the property would be “ideal” for a first time buyer or investor.