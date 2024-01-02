Thinking of starting off the year by finding a new home or investment opportunity but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
There are a variety of properties for sale on the Isle of Man right now, from traditional cottages to town centre apartments.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes on the market - all costing £175k or less.
Bucks Road, Douglas - £115,000
This third-floor flat sits in a “central and convenient” location, coming with a tenant in situ and offering a monthly income or personal residence.
The accommodation comprises a living room, a fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room.
The property is in the town centre and currently brings in £650 per calendar month.
Main Road, Kirk Michael - £145,000
This traditional cottage is double-fronted and offers a “blank canvas”, being in need of complete renovation.
Inside, there is a reception room, a dining room / kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom, with potential to reconfigure the interior layout.
The property, which is in a location described as “ideal” for fans of the TT and Manx Grand Prix, is suitable for cash buyers only.
Empress Drive, Douglas - £160,000
This ground floor apartment is just off the Promenade in Douglas and is a short walk from the town’s amenities.
The property is made up of an open plan lounge and kitchen, two bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, and a separate shower room.
The apartment is described as an “ideal” pied-a-terre, or could be suitable as an investment property.
Hailwood Court, Governor’s Hill - £167,000
This first floor apartment is described as “large” and “modern, being close to local shops and transport links.
Inside, there is an open plan kitchen and living area, a double bedroom, and a fitted shower room with a walk-in shower.
The property sits above the pharmacy and is designed for modern living with a "touch of luxury".
Spring Gardens, Douglas - £175,000
This mid-terraced townhouse spans three floors, with the potential to convert to top floor into a self-contained annexe.
The accommodation is made up of a hallway, a lounge, a kitchen, a utility room, four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a kitchenette.
The property requires “extensive” refurbishment throughout, while benefitting from a front garden area.