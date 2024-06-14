Wanting to buy a house or expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From beachside apartments to village flats, there are a variety of properties on the market in the Isle of Man.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £150,000.
Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey - £90,000
This first floor apartment for sale sits off the Mooragh Promenade and is close to the beach, the park, and a swimming pool.
The accommodation is made up of an open plan sitting room, dining room and fitted galley kitchen, a bedroom, a utility area and a shower room.
The property is described as “perfect” for first-time buyers, as a bolthole, rental property or a holiday let.
Peel Road, Douglas - £117,500
This first floor flat is in a convenient location within walking distance of Douglas town centre and local amenities.
The property is made up of a living room with a feature bay window, a kitchen, a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a bathroom.
The property is described as being “charming” and a “splendid opportunity” to embrace life in Douglas.
Waverley House, Port St Mary - £119,950
This first floor flat sits in a central village location which is a short walk to Chapel Bay’s coastal walks.
The accommodation comprises a living and dining room, a modern kitchen, a bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a shower room.
As well as this, there is access to a communal yard and a communal storage outbuilding.
Castle Street, Douglas - £129,950
This first floor apartment for sale is in the heart of Douglas and is described as being “ideal” for a first-time buyer.
The accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a family bathroom.
The property has been newly carpeted and decorated throughout, and is close to town centre shops.
Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey - £149,950
This first floor flat is described as being “ideally” located for the beach and is being sold with a tenant in situ.
The flat is made up of an open plan reception space with sea views, a modern kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is unrestricted roadside parking, and the rent is currently set at £800pcm.