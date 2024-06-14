Wanting to buy a house or expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From beachside apartments to village flats, there are a variety of properties on the market in the Isle of Man.  

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £150,000. 

Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey - £90,000 

The property is on Mooragh Promenade. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This first floor apartment for sale sits off the Mooragh Promenade and is close to the beach, the park, and a swimming pool. 

The accommodation is made up of an open plan sitting room, dining room and fitted galley kitchen, a bedroom, a utility area and a shower room. 

The property is described as “perfect” for first-time buyers, as a bolthole, rental property or a holiday let.

Peel Road, Douglas - £117,500

The property is in the town centre. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This first floor flat is in a convenient location within walking distance of Douglas town centre and local amenities. 

The property is made up of a living room with a feature bay window, a kitchen, a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a bathroom. 

The property is described as being “charming” and a “splendid opportunity” to embrace life in Douglas. 

Waverley House, Port St Mary - £119,950

The flat is on the first floor. (Garforth Gray)

This first floor flat sits in a central village location which is a short walk to Chapel Bay’s coastal walks. 

The accommodation comprises a living and dining room, a modern kitchen, a bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a shower room. 

As well as this, there is access to a communal yard and a communal storage outbuilding. 

Castle Street, Douglas - £129,950

The property is described as "ideal" for a first time buyer. (Chrystals)

This first floor apartment for sale is in the heart of Douglas and is described as being “ideal” for a first-time buyer. 

The accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a family bathroom.

The property has been newly carpeted and decorated throughout, and is close to town centre shops. 

Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey - £149,950

The property is close to the beach. (Plum Properties )

This first floor flat is described as being “ideally” located for the beach and is being sold with a tenant in situ. 

The flat is made up of an open plan reception space with sea views, a modern kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside, there is unrestricted roadside parking, and the rent is currently set at £800pcm. 