Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From duplex apartments to town centre flats, there are a range of properties on the market on the Isle of Man.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £200,000.
Lyndley Court, Douglas - £105,000
This ground floor flat for sale is described as being “superbly” located, sitting in the centre of Douglas.
The accommodation includes a living area, a modern kitchen, a dining space, one bedroom and an en-suite bathroom.
The living area offers direct access to a front patio, and the property is close to local shops and amenities.
Cumbria Court, Ramsey - £115,000
This flat for sale has been modernised throughout and has views over Mooragh Park and Lake.
The property includes an open plan lounge, kitchen and dining room, one bedroom and a bathroom.
The flat, which is just off Mooragh Promenade, is described as “excellent” for a first time buyer or as a buy-to-let property.
Clifton Terrace, Douglas - £120,000
This second floor flat for sale is within walking distance of the town centre and Douglas Promenade.
The property is made up of a living room, an open plan kitchen, a bedroom and an en-suite shower room.
The flat has been newly converted and has a modern video entry system, as well as ground floor storage cupboards and a communal bike store.
St Paul’s Mews, Ramsey - £165,000
This first floor apartment has its own private entrance and is in a purpose-built building.
The accommodation comprises a living and dining room, a separate kitchen, a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom.
There are also communal gardens and a parking area, and the property is close to the town centre and beach.
Demense Road, Douglas - £174,950
This “beautifully presented” ground floor duplex apartment is located in a central Douglas area.
The property includes an open plan living and dining area, a modern kitchen, a double bedroom, an additional single bedroom, and a family bathroom.
The duplex apartment has a private entrance and there are bay windows throughout, providing plenty of light.