Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From duplex apartments to town centre flats, there are a range of properties on the market on the Isle of Man. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £200,000. 

Lyndley Court, Douglas - £105,000

The apartment is in the centre of Douglas. (Deanwood Estate Agents )

This ground floor flat for sale is described as being “superbly” located, sitting in the centre of Douglas. 

The accommodation includes a living area, a modern kitchen, a dining space, one bedroom and an en-suite bathroom. 

The living area offers direct access to a front patio, and the property is close to local shops and amenities. 

Cumbria Court, Ramsey - £115,000

The property has views of Mooragh Park. (Deanwood Estate Agents )

This flat for sale has been modernised throughout and has views over Mooragh Park and Lake. 

The property includes an open plan lounge, kitchen and dining room, one bedroom and a bathroom. 

The flat, which is just off Mooragh Promenade, is described as “excellent” for a first time buyer or as a buy-to-let property. 

Clifton Terrace, Douglas - £120,000

The flat is newly converted. (Garforth Gray )

This second floor flat for sale is within walking distance of the town centre and Douglas Promenade. 

The property is made up of a living room, an open plan kitchen, a bedroom and an en-suite shower room. 

The flat has been newly converted and has a modern video entry system, as well as ground floor storage cupboards and a communal bike store. 

St Paul’s Mews, Ramsey - £165,000

The apartment is on the first floor. (Garforth Gray)

This first floor apartment has its own private entrance and is in a purpose-built building. 

The accommodation comprises a living and dining room, a separate kitchen, a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom. 

There are also communal gardens and a parking area, and the property is close to the town centre and beach. 

Demense Road, Douglas - £174,950

The property is a duplex apartment. (Deanwood Estate Agents)

This “beautifully presented” ground floor duplex apartment is located in a central Douglas area.

The property includes an open plan living and dining area, a modern kitchen, a double bedroom, an additional single bedroom, and a family bathroom.

The duplex apartment has a private entrance and there are bay windows throughout, providing plenty of light. 